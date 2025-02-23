US Border Patrol Agent David ‘Chris’ Maland laid to rest with military honors at Fort Snelling

Agent David Maland laid to rest

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent from Minnesota killed in the line of duty was laid to rest with full military honors on Saturday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Agent David “Chris” Maland was shot and killed last month near the Canadian border in Vermont during a traffic stop.

Agent Maland, known as “Chris” by loved ones, was a decorated veteran from Blue Earth, Minnesota.

He worked security for the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks and received a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among other honors, according to his obituary.

RELATED: Slain Minnesota-native border patrol agent returns home, escorted by local law enforcement

His burial on Saturday marked one of the biggest showings of support ever at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, a spokesperson said.

CHOPPER 5 followed the procession from the Richfield funeral chapel to Fort Snelling in Minneapolis.

A hush fell over the national cemetery as hundreds arrived mid-day in a seamless stream of flashing lights as far as the eye could see.

The silence was broken only by bagpipes. Behind the U.S. Border Patrol Honor Guard, with 40 members there in support, was Agent Maland’s casket being carried to his final stop amongst loved ones.

Joining family and the U.S. Border Patrol members were the Vermont State Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Patriot Guard Riders and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Maland served in the Air Force and the State Department before joining the Border Patrol, working most recently in Vermont with his K-9 companion.

RELATED: What to know about the killing of a Border Patrol agent and ties to a cultlike group

“We are deeply touched at the outpouring of love and support for our son, brother and fiancé,” his family wrote in a statement ahead of the funeral service.



“To think people who never knew David Christopher Maland personally would reach out with condolences and beautiful words of support has been beyond our imagination. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Our grief continues, please continue to pray for us.”

His ultimate sacrifice earned a time-honored tradition of the Three Volley Salute before a U.S. Border Patrol chopper flew over the ceremony.

Speakers described Maland as a “man of heart” who was “always willing to lend a hand.”

Maland’s cousin, Minnesota Rep. Krista Knudsen, also released a statement ahead of the funeral:

“The outpouring of love and support our family has experienced over the last four weeks has been incredible, humbling & deeply touching. It has come from all corners of our country, especially those he directly served in Vermont. It is truly a great testament to the man Chris was. He lived a life of service to this great country, selflessly & honorably. As we gather to lay him to rest this weekend, let this be his legacy.”