US Attorney for Minnesota charges federal agent with producing child pornography

A Homeland Security Investigations special agent from Minnesota has been charged with allegedly producing child pornography.

Special Agent Timothy Ryan Gregg was charged Wednesday with the production of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.

Gregg, 51, of Eagan, is accused of attempting, coercing and enticing a minor to take part in sexually explicit conduct with the intention of producing child pornography, according to court documents.

Records say the father of the minor found multiple sexually explicit photos and videos on the minor’s phone.

The photos and videos showed the minor victim and an older person, later identified as Gregg, engaging in “sexually explicit activity.”

Gregg is a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will always hold defendants in positions of public trust to account, particularly when they commit crimes against vulnerable children,” said Thompson. “I am proud of the swift and decisive action of the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, who responded immediately and worked together to take Gregg safely into custody.”

This is the second law enforcement officer in the past three weeks to be charged federally with the production of child pornography. In May, the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota charged Minnesota State Trooper Jeremy Plonski with the production and distribution of child pornography.

Retired FBI Special Agent Kyle Loven told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that federal agents go through very extensive background checks, including psychological testing, before they are hired — and it doesn’t end there.

“It continues on throughout the career of a special agent. When I was in the FBI, it was typically every five years you would be subject to a reinvestigation,” said Loven.

Loven told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS these types of cases are especially hard on the law enforcement personnel who have to investigate them.

“Because so much trust is placed in law enforcement by the public, that this is a black eye for all of law enforcement,” said Loven.

Gregg remains in custody and prosecutors said he will stay there until his next court appearance is scheduled.