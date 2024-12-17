US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger to step down before Trump retakes Oval Office

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he will resign his position in January, with no specific date, sometime before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Luger’s office has prosecuted nearly 100 suspected organized gang members over the past few years and said it is still a priority to stop violent crime in Minneapolis.

“And so from the moment I arrived, the gangs, the switches and the carjackings were at the front of my mind,” Luger said. “I’ve seen it around the country, and I wanted to bring it here, and it meant putting the full force of this office behind violent crime — which has never been done here before, in part because it didn’t need to.”

Luger has so far also charged 70 suspects in connection with the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and said Minnesota has a problem right now with fraud perpetrated against the government.

“I think there needs to be a lot more done, and people need to have serious conversations and getting to the root of this and stopping it before it happens,” Luger said. “I just see it and no other state had a Feeding Our Future. We did. No other states have had the kinds of problems we’ve had with government fraud, but other states have problems we don’t have.”

Luger said he will move into the private sector after leaving his job in the next month.