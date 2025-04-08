Airport officials give update ahead of next month’s REAL ID deadline

Starting next month, your regular driver’s license won’t be enough to get you through TSA checkpoints at the airport.

Instead, you’ll need a REAL ID, or a passport. This ID is needed for more than just flights – you’ll need it to enter a military base or a federal building.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

On Tuesday, airport officials gave an update on REAL ID information. Enforcement begins on May 7, 2025, and officials say it takes about a month to 45 days to get your REAL ID in the mail.

In order to get the ID, you’ll need to bring the following items to the DMV:

Proof of your identity

Your social security number

Two different documents showing proof of residence

Applying for a Real ID is very similar to getting a driver’s license. DPS has more information regarding how to apply and frequently asked questions on their website. You can also pre-apply for a driver’s license or ID by CLICKING HERE.

According to the state’s Department of Public Safety, only about 41% of Minnesotans have a REAL ID as of this publishing. That’s up from January’s report of 39%.

As reported in 2021, the US REAL ID deadline was moved to May of 2023 due to COVID-19. At that time, the Department of Homeland Security reported only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards were compliant. Just last year, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) said 56% of Americans were REAL ID-ready across the country.

“We do see a lot of people say, ‘I don’t need it. I’m not traveling. I’m not going anywhere domestically.’ We say, ‘Go ahead and apply and have one just in case because you never know when you will need that REAL ID compliant document,” said Jody Kay Peterson with DPS.

