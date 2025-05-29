Update on northern Minnesota wildfire response, recovery efforts to be given Thursday morning

State leaders will be giving an update late Thursday on the response to wildfires across northern Minnesota, as well as recovery efforts.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, he will be joined by leaders of both the DNR, the Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service to also discuss the fire situation and outlook across the state.

Currently, the Jenkins Creek Fire is 84% contained, and the Horse River Fire located in the Boundary Waters near the Canadian border is still out of control, having burned about 25 acres so far. The National Incident Management Organization says rough terrain is causing difficult conditions for firefighters trying to control that particular fire.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. Check back for updates and for a stream of the event.