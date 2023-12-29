Up to 100 fishermen stranded on Upper Red Lake, ice rescue underway

Between 75 and 100 fishermen are stranded on Upper Red Lake after an ice floe detached from the main ice, according to Beltrami County Public Information Officer Christopher Miller.

The open water is too large to bridge and authorities are working to get people back to shore. There have not yet been any reports of people in the water, authorities said.

This is at least the fifth ice rescue on Upper Red Lake this month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging people to use caution before venturing out onto the ice as recent widespread rain, wind, and warm temperatures have degraded ice conditions to a dangerous level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.