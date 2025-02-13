‘Unrealistic’ meal counts focus of expert testimony at Feeding Our Future trial

Lawyers questioned FBI Special Agent Jared Kary for the second day in a row on Thursday — the fourth day of the trial of Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and Salim Said, co-owner of Safari Restaurant.

Kary testified on Wednesday about the FBI’s video surveillance of Safari Restaurant, saying it did not show evidence of the nearly 6,000 meals the site claimed to be serving every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During cross-examination on Thursday, defense attorneys played clips of the same surveillance video from 2021, which showed cars picking up boxes that could have contained food — but Kary argued that still wouldn’t have been enough to match thousands of meals per day.

“I could tell the difference between thousands of meals and a few meals being distributed,” he said.

Prosecutors also called Stacy Koppen, the Nutrition Services Director for St. Paul Public Schools, to the witness stand. She testified that even the busiest sites at SPPS handed out just 1,000 meals per day during the height of the pandemic — only a fraction of the meals Safari Restaurant claimed to serve.

“[In] no building, under any model or circumstance, did we see these numbers,” she said.

Koppen also testified that most years, SPPS “break[s] even” in the child nutrition program — getting enough funds from the Minnesota Department of Education to cover meal costs. Some years, she said the district lost money.

“When you do better than ‘break even,’ are you ever permitted to take that surplus and buy a bunch of cars?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bobier.

“No,” replied Koppen.

