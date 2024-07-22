Unofficial poll: Metro voters ‘not surprised,’ largely support Biden dropping reelection bid

Minnesota voters react to Biden's decision not to seek reelection

President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel his reelection bid did not produce much shock among metro voters, even the several who 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS broke the news to on Sunday afternoon while conducting a man-on-the-street-style poll in Minneapolis.

“It’s about time,” Mark Klaers reacted.

“Not surprised,” said Nick Tautges. “It’s kind of disappointing, but I mean, the guy deserves a break, honestly.”

“Not really a surprise,” echoed Peggy Richartz.

“I actually, honestly, feel it’s a good thing,” she continued. “I feel like with his health and ever since he had COVID, he’s kind of gone downhill. So, I think some new, younger blood might be a good choice.”

“No, we hadn’t heard that yet,” said Michelle Tighe as we approached her with the news. “Well, it’s not unexpected,” she continued.

For Pamela Clemens, who was walking in tandem with Tighe, it’s the question of who Biden’s replacement could be that put her stomach in knots.

“That’s the scary part,” she said.

“We’re just having breakfast and somebody got a text. And we kind of all clapped,” another Sunday stroller, Alex Herman, shared.

“I kind of decided earlier this week that he had to step aside and that it’s the right thing,” Herman said, adding that he tends to vote along the Democratic ticket. “So, I think it’s good on him. It’s fitting with his legacy, and he should be applauded for — I think it’s a pretty tough maneuver. But overall, I’m pretty happy.”

Biden dropped out of the race after a wild and unifying week for the Republican Party backing former President Donald Trump, just as the Democratic Party’s support of the current president unraveled. The timing of the decision in late July made history.

“Well, I don’t think anybody’s come across as this not-in-touch this late in the race,” Klaers said.

Sunday’s announcement marked another shake-up in a contentious and tumultuous election season, especially for a group of young voters preparing to vote in their first presidential election.

“Thrown right into the fire, yep,” laughed one of the friends, Jack Westergreen. “Like, 30 years from now, our kids are gonna be asking about this in their history class. So, I’m glad it’s not boring, but it would be nice to have some comfort.”

“I really don’t know who to vote for at this point,” said Chris Jones, standing next to Westergreen. “I’ve just got to watch more news and stuff. I’ve just got to see who’s reliable and who’s gonna be the good one for the next four years. So, that’s really all I have.”

Among the roughly dozen voters responding to the unofficial 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS poll, not a single one said Biden’s decision impacted the way they’re voting.

All of them either plan to vote for their party’s candidate no matter who ends up replacing Biden, or they remain just as undecided as they were prior to the announcement.

As for who metro voters would like to see as a replacement, there were several mentions in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Herman mentioned he’d also back Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the replacement candidate.