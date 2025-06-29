Unkown man found near Target Field has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said a then-unknown man who died on June 13 has now been identified.

Seloman Robiel Kebede, 24, was identified as the person who was found unresponsive on 7th Street near Target Field on June 13. The cause and manner of his death are still pending investigation.

Kebede was brought to the hospital after he was found, but later died.

Unable to establish his identity, authorities asked the public for help identifying him, sharing photographs of the clothing he had been wearing and providing a description of his appearance.

Later, the medical examiner’s office shared a sketch, hoping someone would recognize his face.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner did not state how they were able to identify Kebede.