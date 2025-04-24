University of St. Thomas students part of history as the world remembers Pope Francis

The final preparations are being made for the funeral mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

A couple dozen University of St. Thomas students studying abroad this semester in Rome witnessed the Pope’s final blessing on Easter Sunday before his death.

“It was pretty cool to see him, not knowing it was his last public appearance, very lucky to have the opportunity to see him on Easter,” said Alexander Lenzmeier, a sophomore at St. Thomas.

Lenzmeier also got to give a bible reading during the Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square.

A St. Thomas staff member was asked, Lenzmeier said, if a student would like to be part of the service.

Lenzmeier had never taken part in reading a church, but knew it was an opportunity he shouldn’t pass up.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I’d be, thousands and thousands of people watching,” Lenzmeier said.

St. Thomas student Stephanie Rash was also there to witness Pope Francis’ blessing from the balcony on Easter Sunday.

“The strength with which he carried himself, how determined he was to still make an appearance to the people, and be there for them, despite his own discomfort, his own illness, was really special to see,” Rash said.

There was a long queue on Thursday, as tens of thousands of mourners stood in long lines for hours to see the Pope resting in state at St. Peter’s Basilica.

A group of St. Thomas students plans to go on Friday as well to pay their respects.

“Obviously, there’s mourning and sadness, but also the joy,” said Lenzmeier. “We know he’s in a better place, and the excitement of a papal conclave, really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us here in Rome.”

