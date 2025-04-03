University of Minnesota to court naming rights sponsor for Williams Arena

The University of Minnesota is putting a piece of Williams Arena up for sale: its name.

Gopher Athletics announced Thursday it has partnered with a firm in search of a naming-rights sponsor for the university’s oldest sports venue.

“The Barn” first opened in 1928 and was renamed in 1950 after Dr. Henry Williams, who coached the Gophers football team from 1900 to 1921.

The university emphasized the need for more revenue in athletics and said it would find a way to honor Williams’ legacy, much like how Mariucci Arena became 3M Arena at Mariucci in 2017.

Athletics Director Mark Coyle has recently said the university will not be tearing down Williams Arena — an option it was exploring a year ago — and will pursue renovations instead.

The university’s announcement comes 20 years after the U of M Board of Regents approved the school’s first corporate naming rights agreement for the Gophers’ new football stadium. The $35 million deal with Huntington Bank — formerly TCF Bank — expires in 2030.