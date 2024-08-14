University of Minnesota says it’s tracking a ‘summer surge’ of COVID using wastewater

COVID activity rising in wastewater

Medical experts are calling it a COVID “summer surge.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Minnesota is among 27 states reporting “very high levels” of COVID activity.

Now, the University of Minnesota is using wastewater sampling as a kind of measuring stick to monitor how the virus is spreading.

“There’s no question there’s a lot of COVID right now circulating in the community,” says Dr. Tim Schacker, the executive vice dean of the U of M Medical School and an infectious disease physician with M Health Fairview. “No question about it, across the state.”

Schacker says the latest numbers show there is more COVID circulating through the metro and that this surge wasn’t expected until the fall.

Experts explain the spread of the virus comes in waves.

Back in May, the U of M study found nearly 3,400 copies of the virus in the metro, which replicates itself per liter of wastewater.

The newest numbers taken this month show the amount of the virus has tripled to nearly 13,000.

The study also found there were 28 COVID-related hospitalizations in May versus 106 in July.

Schacker says researchers are learning the virus can change itself but also that our immune systems are adjusting as well.

“So right now, we just have a lot of virus circulating that has some new features to it that not a lot of us have been exposed to,” he notes. “We have enough immunity, so we don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, but not enough immunity to prevent infection.”

Schacker says people react differently to COVID, depending on their genetic makeup and what strain of virus they’re exposed to.

The CDC is recommending everyone over the age of six months get the updated vaccine this season.

An expected delivery date has not been announced, but in previous years, the shot was made available in late August or September.

“Keeping current is the best way to avoid getting ill, the best way to not transmit COVID to other people,” Schacker explains. “There will be a new version of the vaccine that is more closely matched with the virus that is circulating today, and that should be available soon.”