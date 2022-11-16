University of Minnesota Foundation to accept donations specifically for public safety

The University of Minnesota Foundation, which is a separate entity from the university itself, will now allow directed contributions from financial donors to go directly toward public safety initiatives on campus.

When donors go the Foundation’s web site to make a donation they can choose from the public safety community engagement fund, the Gopher Chauffeur program, the Public Safety K-9 Program or the public safety general fund.

Brian Peck, Co-Founder of the Parents’ Campus Safety Coalition, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this is a “big deal” because it will help fun certain safety initiatives that cannot be afforded by the University or by Minneapolis Police.

“Things that are going to benefit the neighborhood, but the university doesn’t have the funding to do it and things that are going to benefit the neighborhoods in the city of Minneapolis, but the city doesn’t have the funds to do it,” said Peck.

University of Minnesota Vice President, Myron Frans, issued the following statement on behalf of the university:

“We all share the same goals with public safety, which are to have people feel as safe as possible when they’re on our campus or in the neighborhoods nearby. The energy and commitment so many groups, including students’ parents, have brought to our public safety discussions in recent months has been tremendous. Starting these philanthropic funds to support public safety initiatives is a constructive and much-appreciated action.”

KSTP tried to get a comment from the University of Minnesota Foundation but it does not conduct media interviews.