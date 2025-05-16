University of Minnesota closing antiracism research center at the end of the month

A message sent out to the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health (SPH) community on Thursday said that the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity (CARHE) is closing on May 30.

SPH Dean Melinda Pettigrew said they are “currently assessing and reimagining the important work of health equity research and action as we also work closely with our funding partners to align priorities and strategic direction.”

Over the next few weeks, SPH will work with staff, faculty and students who are affected to ensure an organized transition of roles and continued research.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported earlier this month that Rachel Hardeman, the founding director of CARHE and former professor at the university, resigned from her position over plagiarism allegations.

Dean Pettigrew released the following statement:

“The University of Minnesota School of Public Health remains strongly committed to our values and advancing health equity, which is central to who we are and how we teach, conduct research, and engage with communities. We recognize the important contributions that have been made and we’re embracing this moment to reflect on what our community needs most, now and into the future. We are working with our staff, faculty and students to ensure a thoughtful and organized transition in order to carry our work forward with intention, care, and a focus on collaborative impact.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota also released a statement regarding the closure: