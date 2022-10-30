University of Minnesota: 2 people hit by fireworks overnight near Twin Cities campus

The University of Minnesota issued a SAFE-U notification early Sunday morning after two people were hit by fireworks within an hour span near the Twin Cities campus.

The alert, which came in just before 2 a.m., says one assault happened at the intersection of Southeast 16th and University avenues, while the other happened at Southeast 12th Avenue and Fifth Street.

The alert did not include information about the two victims or their possible injuries.

U of M Public Safety tells community members to “be cautious,” saying the suspects were a group of people wearing black hoodies and masks. The type of mask was not provided.

