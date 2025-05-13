UnitedHealth Group CEO steps down; suspends 2025 outlook on higher-than-expected medical costs

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty is stepping down for personal reasons and the nation’s largest health insurer suspended its full-year financial outlook due to higher-than-expected medical costs.

The Minnesota-based company said Tuesday that Chairman Stephen Hemsley will become CEO, effective immediately.

Hemsley was UnitedHealth Group CEO from 2006 to 2017. He will remain chairman of the company’s board. Witty will serve as a senior adviser to Hemsley.

In a social media post made by the company early Tuesday, both Hemsley and Witty were quoted:

“UnitedHealth Group has tremendous opportunities to grow as we continue to help improve health care. We are grateful for Andrew’s stewardship.” Stephen Hemsley, CEO “Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system, and they will continue to inspire me.” Andrew Witty, former CEO

UnitedHealth said that it suspended its 2025 outlook as medical costs of many Medicare Advantage beneficiaries new to UnitedHealthcare were higher than expected.

UnitedHealth anticipates returning to growth next year.

The company says a conference call will be held Tuesday at 7 a.m. CT with its investors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.