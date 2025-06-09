UNFI security breach disrupts operations at some area grocery stores and pharmacies

A cyber attack is disrupting operations at some grocery stores and pharmacies across the metro.

United Natural Foods, or UNFI, a major distributor to grocery store chains and pharmacies around the country, announced disruptions in its operations after a security breach.

The company released this statement Monday morning:

“We have identified unauthorized activity in our systems and have proactively taken some systems offline while we investigate. As soon as we discovered the activity, an investigation was initiated with the help of leading forensics experts and we have notified law enforcement. We are assessing the unauthorized activity and working to restore our systems to safely bring them back online. As we work through this issue, our customers, suppliers, and associates are our highest priority. We are working closely with them to minimize disruption as much as possible.”

Later in the day, the company released a second statement revealing a more troubling symptom of the cyber attack, explaining pharmacy customers might encounter problems getting prescriptions filled:

“We recently became aware of unauthorized activity on some of our systems and have proactively taken certain systems offline, which has disabled systems at some of our pharmacies. Currently, half of our pharmacies are fully operational. At pharmacies still experiencing the disruption, we are unable to fill new and refill prescription orders at this time, but if a prescription was filled last week prior to the start of the disruption on Friday afternoon, then the prescription is available for pickup. For patients seeking to fill a new or refill a prescription today at disrupted pharmacies, we recommend filling them at another local pharmacy retailer. We are continuing to work to restore our systems to safely bring them back online.”

UNFI has not yet provided a list of which pharmacies are impacted.