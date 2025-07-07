UCare drops Medicaid service to 88,000 people in 11 counties, citing mounting costs

UCare will “temporarily” withdraw Medicaid coverage from 11 counties across Minnesota in September, forcing tens of thousands to seek a new health insurance provider.

The Minneapolis-based nonprofit cited “significant losses” in providing Medicaid coverage and said government payments through the program do not fully cover the cost of patients’ care.

On Monday, UCare said the withdrawal will take effect Sept. 1 and last through the end of 2025. Approximately 88,000 people across the following counties will have to switch to a different insurer: Benton, Chisago, Crow Wing, Pennington, Ramsey, Roseau, Sherburne, Stearns, St. Louis, Wadena and Wright.

The cuts affect members covered through the Prepaid Medical Assistance Program and MinnesotaCare; coverage won’t change for seniors or people with disabilities.

UCare said it is working with the Minnesota Department of Human Services and individual counties to transition people onto new health care plans.

“UCare will continue to serve more than 250,000 PMAP and MinnesotaCare members in 44 counties plus the state’s largest county, Hennepin County,” UCare said in a statement. “We remain as committed as ever to Minnesota Medicaid, and are confident this short-term solution will result in long-term sustainability. We look forward to returning to these counties in the future.”

The financial burden of supporting Medicaid patients could steepen in the near future.

Minnesota officials expect to lose upwards of $500 million in federal Medicaid payments once the reductions enacted by President Donald Trump’s package of tax breaks and spending cuts take effect. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates 11.8 million Americans will lose coverage as a result of the Republican bill Trump signed into law on Friday.