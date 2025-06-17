U.S. Forest Service mulls recreation fee hike for Boundary Waters Canoe Area

The U.S Forest Service is considering a price hike on recreation fees at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA).

The per-person fee for overnight visitors during peak season, which runs from May through September, could rise by more than 50%.

According to its website, the U.S Forest Service hasn’t raised rates since 2008, and “…In that time, wilderness ranger staffing and maintenance costs for points of entry, portages and campsites have increased substantially.”

The agency opened a public comment period on Monday.

Ginny Nelson, owner and manager of Spirit of the Wilderness Outfitters & Outdoor Store in Ely, was not surprised by the proposal.

“They haven’t changed the user fees for 15+ years. So, we, you know, kind of expected it at some point,” she said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service has proposed raising the trip fee from $8 to $20 for youth and from $16 to $40 for adults.

The added funding would help “maintain and enhance” recreation sites like the BWCA, and the money would “…go right back to the national forest, improving public access and safety as well as help to preserve the unique character of the wilderness,” according to the website.

“It should have been done every few years, or, you know, every five years, take a look at it. But we are where we are, and so we’ll see what the comment session brings out,” Nelson said. “But I think what they’re going after is trying to make sure that they have enough funds with the budget cuts to help maintain the Boundary Waters.”

Nelson said those budget cuts have also cost her business time and money.

“With budget cuts, the Forest Service closed their Kawishiwi Ranger Station here in Ely to issuing permits, so now all the outfitters that issue permits are taking over that load of permits,” she said, adding, “We’re happy to still do that. We’re still happy to help customers get to the Boundary Waters.”

She and a couple of other area outfitters told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that some rise in rates could be a good thing if it deters people from reserving — and then not using — an already scarce number of permits.

“The last Wednesday of January is the first day to start booking permits, and so that day, within probably 10 minutes, all the day-use motor permits are gone, all the permits for certain entry points like Gabbro, Mudro, Moose River North, things like that, those permits go really fast,” Nelson said. “But then, what we see is people not using their permits, and they just don’t show up or cancel their permits. It’s called a ‘no-show’ permit… And I think some of the fee is going to hopefully go to combat a little bit of those unused permits.”

Public comment can be submitted online, in writing, or via email through Sept. 2.

The U.S. Forest Service also scheduled three open houses, according to its website.

If approved, the rate increases would take effect in January of 2027.