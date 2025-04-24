U.S. Bank Stadium hosts Vikings draft party

The long wait for the NFL Draft is finally over, and with the 24th pick in the first round, Vikings fans are expected to gather in plenty at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday.

A watch party for Vikings fans eager to see who their team selects on the first day of the NFL Draft is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Attendance is predicted to be in the thousands for the party, where watch party-goers will be able to watch the draft as it begins at 7 p.m. and pass the time playing blackjack with a live DJ, an opportunity to meet Vikings players, a garage sale and more.

Season ticket holders will be able to get in for free, while others can pay $15 for general admission, or a little more for early access.

The NFL Draft can be seen on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 7 p.m.