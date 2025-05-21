U.S. Attorney’s Office files motion to dismiss case against Minneapolis on consent decree

Federal court documents filed Wednesday morning show the United States Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss a case against the City of Minneapolis, saying it no longer believes the proposed consent decree would be in the public’s interest.

According to the motion, the U.S. doesn’t wish to pursue the action anymore and “withdraws its support, agreement and concurrence with the Joint Motion for Approval of Settlement.” In addition, the motion says there was an “extensive review” done by leadership of the current Department of Justice and Civil Rights Division.

The consent decree is part of a settlement outlining sweeping reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department. A two-year DOJ investigation launched after the murder of George Floyd found MPD engaged in a pattern of racist and abusive behavior that violated residents’ civil rights.

A federal judge still needs to decide whether to dismiss the case or to let it proceed.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and others are expected to speak on the motion at 10:45 a.m. Check back for a stream of that news conference.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.