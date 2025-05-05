U of M students lay out revitalization plan to restore Uptown neighborhood

Approximately 35 students at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management did four months of research on revitalizing Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood and presented their findings Thursday to residents, business leaders and developers, including hotel business owner Jim Graves.

Tristan Spillane, one of the students, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS their research discovered Uptown needs more scheduled events to draw people to the area and the city needs to offer more incentives to help bring investors back into the neighborhood.

“If they want to keep the momentum of creating events for people to go to, using the space that’s already here,” said Spillane. “I mean, you have the natural lakes, you have that urban vibe. Really, what more could you want in Uptown?”

Emma Bontrager, another student who worked on the project, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS their research also suggests the area needs to fight a perception of high crime, add more music venues, have more open streets events and retail stores need to offer more than a simple one-time experience of making a purchase.

“There used to be cooking classes and there used to be art studios, places to go and create things, I think it’s what a lot of people want to see,” said Bontrager.

The next step is getting their research in front of the mayor and city council.