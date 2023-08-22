U of M investigating data breach

A spokesperson for the University of Minnesota says an investigation is underway after an unauthorized party claimed to have accessed sensitive data.

The spokesperson tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the university was alerted to the claim on July 21 and contacted law enforcement and outside security officials.

After validating the claim, officials found the data was taken from 2021 and earlier. In addition, they did additional scans and found there wasn’t any ongoing suspicious activity related to this particular incident.

According to the university, enhanced multi-factor usage has been used to help with security since 2021, and they have also increased the frequency of monitoring activities.

The university says officials will reach out to anyone whose data was affected and will also provide resources to help secure that information.

As of this time, the U of M is working with law enforcement and — as required by law — has notified agencies at the state and federal levels.