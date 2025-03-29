U of M grad student detained by ICE at off-campus residence

A University of Minnesota graduate student was detained by ICE at an off-campus residence on Thursday, according to the university.

The university released a statement and said they are actively working to gather more details about the incident.

In their statement, the university stated they had no prior knowledge of the incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it happened.

Their statement read, in part, “It is important to note that our campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and our officers do not inquire about an individual’s immigration status. Their focus remains on public safety, fostering trust and maintaining strong relationships across the University community.”

The U of M offered resources and support for students, including Student Legal Service, Rapid Response website and International Student and Scholar Services.