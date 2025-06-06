U of M eyes 7% cuts to academic programs, systemwide tuition hikes

The University of Minnesota is considering hefty budget cuts next year in the face of anticipated “financial challenges” driven largely by reductions in federal grant money and a trimmed-down state budget.

In addition to an expected 7% cut to academic spending, the university system will ask students to kick in more tuition dollars.

“The University of Minnesota is not immune to the unprecedented challenges facing higher education. We are making tough, strategic decisions to protect our mission and secure our future,” U of M President Rebecca Cunningham said in a statement. “Our best response is to come together in support of the University of Minnesota’s mission with a focus on financial sustainability and strategic investment.”

In a news release on Friday, the U of M acknowledged that the proposed tuition hikes are “higher than those seen in recent years.” For in-state students attending the U of M’s Twin Cities campus, it represents the largest year-over-year tuition increase since the 2010-11 school year.

Here’s a breakdown of how they will affect undergraduates at each campus:

Crookston: 4% increase

Duluth: 4% increase

Morris: 5% increase

Rochester: 6.5% increase

Twin Cities: 6.5% increase for in-state students and 7.5% for nonresidents

Tuition will increase for graduate students across the board by 6.5% for residents and 7.5% for nonresidents under the current proposal.

In dollar terms, undergraduate tuition will range from $12,116 per semester at the Crookston campus to $16,132 at the Twin Cities campus.

Going into last school year, tuition at the U of M was the 13th highest of 18 Big Ten schools. If these changes take effect, that ranking will move up to the sixth most expensive Big Ten school.

The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the proposed budget on June 18, but people can voice their opinion on June 12, when the board will take in-person public comments on the budget proposal. The public forum starts at 4:15 p.m., and people can sign up for a timeslot starting at 3:45 p.m. on the sixth floor of the McNamara Alumni Center.

Feedback can also be submitted online on the Board’s Virtual Forum. Any comments entered by June 17 will be included as public record in the June 18 docket materials.