U of M Board of Regents to discuss choosing new interim president at Thursday meeting

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday morning to discuss choosing a new interim president.

Regents will review applications submitted for the interim president position — select finalists — and discuss the interview process.

The meeting starts at 8 a.m. and the interim president is set to begin work on July 1st.

“Is the next president going to be selected on the basis of salary?” asked Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL- Winona). “Or is it going to be selected on the basis of competence and representing higher education and in particular, the University of Minnesota?”

Current president Joan Gabel announced last month she was leaving to become the next chancellor for the University of Pittsburgh. Gabel’s last day at the U of M is June 30.

A seven-day application process was opened for the interim president position in late April.

At that time, the Board of Regents said the ideal candidate for interim president would not intend to apply for the permanent position so they could focus on the interim role.

The state legislature selected three new regents Monday night.

Those regents are West St. Paul City Council Member Robyn Gulley, Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner and former Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.

The chair of the house higher education finance and policy committee said those new members will have to focus on the interim position — while also thinking about the school and it’s need for a new permanent leader.

