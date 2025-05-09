U of M administrators remain mum on allegations of research misconduct

The University of Minnesota is citing an active investigation of an assistant professor in its continued refusal to discuss allegations of research misconduct first reported by 5 INVESTIGATES.

In a letter from the U.S. Department of Energy, obtained through a confidential source, federal investigators allege that Dr. Sayan Biswas “fabricated research results.”

Kurt Glaser, an attorney for Biswas, denies the allegation.

“Dr. Biswas has made no admission of fabrication,” Glaser said in reference to the DOE letter obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES. “Dr. Biswas has consistently maintained that the simulation data he presented was scientifically sound and used appropriately for the research objectives.”

During the U of M Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, administrators provided a briefing about more than 70 grants terminated by a variety of federal agencies, but there was no discussion of the grant for which Biswas was the Principal Investigator.

An internal university memo from February 2024 shows administrators ended their initial inquiry into Biswas about one month after the DOE first ordered the U of M to look into allegations of research misconduct.

A university spokesperson tells 5 INVESTIGATES that a complaint later prompted administrators to open a second investigation, which remains active.

The university says its own policy and state laws prevent it from sharing anything more about its ongoing review.

James Farnsworth, who chairs the board’s Audit and Compliance Committee, says he only “recently” learned of the allegations against Biswas.

“I take situations like this very seriously,” Farnsworth said in a statement. “I intend to fulfill my responsibilities as a governing board member when it comes to fiduciary duty and oversight to ensure this situation, and the University’s overall policies and procedures related to research misconduct, are followed and handled appropriately.”

Biswas’s attorney says that the DOE’s letter, which terminated a $2 million grant last month, represents “preliminary or contested findings, not final conclusions.”