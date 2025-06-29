Two tornadoes confirmed in Carver County, NWS investigating two others in Cologne

The National Weather Service survey team said it has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota, and is looking to confirm two others.

According to the NWS, both confirmed tornadoes touched down in Carver County, near Lake Zumbra.

That tornado had a preliminary rating of EF1 with winds of 80 to 90 MPH.

The second was also an EF1 tornado, which was tracked along the north side of Lake Waconia and appeared to travel towards Parley Lake, with winds of 85 to 95 mph.

Additionally, tornadoes may also have been reported in Cologne, although the NWS has not confirmed this at this time. Another survey team is currently investigating the area.

Out west, near the Minnesota border with South Dakota, a tornado was spotted by people in the area near Lake Cochrane. Images and video taken from visitors in the area were sent to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, showing the rotation.

Video Courtesy: Sarah Birk. Tornado north of Lake Cochrane, SD

It is currently unknown whether the tornado crossed from the lake into Minnesota.