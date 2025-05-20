Twins postpone Tuesday’s games against Guardians due to weather

The Twins announced that Tuesday’s games will be postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather.

They were slotted to play two games against the Guardians after Monday night’s game was postponed during the top of the fourth inning. After three innings, the Twins were leading 2-1.

The two teams were also delayed earlier in the season on May 1 in Cleveland.

The two teams will begin playing on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., resuming their play from the top of the fourth inning. The originally scheduled Wednesday game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the suspended game.

Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game will be rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. That game will be a part of a split doubleheader, followed by that night’s original game at 6:10 p.m.

All ticket holders for Wednesday’s original game will receive tickets to both games of the doubleheader.

Ticket holders to Tuesday’s game, now moved to September, will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled game as well.

Tickets for postponed games cannot be refunded. More information can be found on the Twins’ website.