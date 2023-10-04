Twins looking to cement playoff advancement during Wednesday’s game against Blue Jays

Here's what you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game.

A day after stopping their postseason losing record, the Minnesota Twins are hoping to win again and also advance to the next round of the playoffs.

If the Twins win, they’ll go on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Divisional Series.

The losing streak was the longest postseason losing streak in Major North American professional sports, and the win was the team’s first home win in the playoffs since Game 1 of the American League Championship Series back in 2002, when the Twins were still in the Metrodome.

After defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game one in the best-of-three Wild Card series on Tuesday by a score of 3-1 at home, they hope to have the same outcome on Wednesday. During Tuesday’s win, Royce Lewis hit two home runs in his first two times up at the plate.

First pitch is again at 3:38 p.m., and tickets are still available, starting at about $60. If you’re headed to the game, traffic and parking information can be found at the bottom of this article.

Additional baseball in the American League can be watched Wednesday – starting at 2 p.m. CT, the Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers. The Rays were upset at home on Tuesday, losing 4-0.

Due to coverage of the MLB playoffs, there will be no Twin Cities Live or 4:30 newscast on KSTP-TV, and the 5 p.m. news may start late.

