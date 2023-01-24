Twin Cities theater scene mourns loss of actor, director Terry Bellamy

The Twin Cities theater scene is mourning a large loss.

Actor and director Terry Bellamy died at his St. Paul home on Saturday.

Over the last five decades, Bellamy helped bring more diverse and inclusive productions to the Twin Cities by exploring African American life at several theaters.

“It was very ground breaking,” actor James Williams said. “We were creating a space, a venue to tell Black stories, with Black voices for Black audiences. For the entire theater community there are a lot of us walking around today with little pieces of ourselves missing.”

Bellamy graduated from the University of Minnesota and served in the U.S. Navy. He was 70 years old.