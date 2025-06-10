Twin Cities pharmacies and grocery stores still working through UNFI cyberattack 

One of the nation’s major grocery stores and pharmacy distributors is still working to get some computer systems back online.

UNFI announced the cyberattack Monday, saying it was causing disruptions at many grocery stores and pharmacies. UNFI distributes to chains like Whole Foods, Walmart and Cub Foods.

“It’s very stressful, with heart medication, you just can’t stop them, you need them. I take them on a daily basis. It’s very scary for me,” said Debbie Asleson, who gets her prescriptions from the Cub Pharmacy in West St. Paul.

Asleson spent last night wondering if she would get her medicine. She tried calling the pharmacy and said the phone lines were down. Thankfully, the prescription for her heart medication and blood thinners was filled last week and has been waiting for pickup since then… Before the cybersecurity breach was detected at UNFI.

The company disabled systems at certain stores and pharmacies beginning Friday afternoon while it investigates.

“I think I will be transferring my prescriptions in the future,” she said.

In a statement, a company spokesperson says:

We recently became aware of unauthorized activity on some of our systems and have proactively taken certain systems offline, which has disabled systems at some of our pharmacies. Currently, half of our pharmacies are fully operational. At pharmacies still experiencing the disruption, we are unable to fill new and refill prescription orders at this time, but if a prescription was filled last week prior to the start of the disruption on Friday afternoon, then the prescription is available for pickup. For patients seeking to fill a new or refill a prescription today at disrupted pharmacies, we recommend filling them at another local pharmacy retailer. We are continuing to work to restore our systems to safely bring them back online.