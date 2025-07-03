Twin Cities nurses reach deal, avoiding strike

The Minnesota Nurses Association has announced that after nearly four months of bargaining, nurses in the Twin Cities have reached a tentative deal with their hospital employers.

As part of the tentative settlement announced late Thursday morning, the Unfair Labor Practices were also resolved. Nurses in Duluth are still set to go on a ULP strike on July 8, with Advanced Practice Providers joining them on July 10.

Contract talks in the Twin Cities and Duluth have taken place at seven major hospital systems:

Allina Health

Aspirus St. Luke’s

Children’s Minnesota

Essentia Health

M Health Fairview

HealthPartners

North Memorial Health

The next step is for nurses to vote whether to ratify the contracts, MNA said.

“Nurses have always said this fight isn’t just about contracts, it’s about safe care,” said MNA President Chris Rubesch, RN. “We heard from our members loud and clear: staffing levels were the number one priority in these negotiations, for the first time ahead of wages and it will continue to be a principal concern as we move forward caring for our patients in the future.”