Twin Cities housing market demand continues to outpace inventory in 2025

Housing market continues to be competitive

If you’re looking to buy a home in the Twin Cities, new data shows that demand still far exceeds the number of homes for sale.

“I would definitely say the housing market is extremely hot. There were dozens of people at every house we went to,” said first-time homebuyer Mike Everson, who currently lives in St. Anthony. “It was kind of overwhelming because you didn’t get to see the house yourself, there was at least a dozen other families in and out of the house at the same time.”

Over the last few weeks, he has gone to more than 30 showings and lost out on several homes.

“They’re not staying on the market at all. They’re getting offers like the day they’re listed,” Everson said.

New data from Minnesota Realtors shows the bulk of showings in Minnesota this past week was for homes in the $250- to 500-thousand range.

Inventory is still very low statewide, with about 12,500 homes on the market as in the March 2025 Housing Market Report.

That’s up about 12% from last year, but historically still a major decrease compared to years like 2008, when almost 49,000 homes were listed.

“There’s just a crunch coming really from every direction,” said Emily Green, a broker at Sandy Green Realty in Minneapolis.

Green is a past president of the Minnesota Area Association of Realtors and on the leadership team for the Minnesota Realtors.

“Traditionally, spring is the hot market, and this year is no exception. But we have added a little more heat to that spring market by continuing on our trends of very, very low inventory and increasing demand,” Green said.

She said mortgage rates are one factor in the lack of inventory, as people who locked in low interest rates a few years ago may be hesitant to sell their homes, with current rates at about 7%.

“If you look historically at average rates, that’s not a bad rate. It sits right into the historical average of rates, but it feels high to people who have seen rates that are almost unbelievable at 2.5%, so if you took advantage of that opportunity to have that rate when they were available, it’s hard to let go,” Green said.

Overall, she expects a steady run of home sales through the summer in Minnesota.

“I think we’re going to see more of a plateau and a leveling of things than extreme ups and downs,” Green said.

The average sale price of a home in Minnesota is higher than it has ever been at $400,000 in 2025, compared to $301,000 in 2020 and $181,000 in 2010.

In this seller’s market, homebuyers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are having to be more strategic than expected.

“We put in a little above asking price just to make ourselves stand out a little more,” said Everson.

After looking at dozens of homes, Everson’s offer on a four-bedroom rambler in Richfield was recently accepted.

“Don’t wait too long if you really like a house. Put an offer in as soon as possible if it’s something you think other people are going to be bidding at the same time. Be aggressive with it,” Everson said.

Currently, homes are sitting on the market for an average of 51 days in Minnesota, although realtors note that mid-price homes are going faster, leaving buyers scrambling to tour homes and put in offers.

“If you are a buyer, you’re going to have to really get ready for the marathon because it can take some time to be the winning offer,” Green said.