Twin Cities groups look to help Memphis, continue local progress to policing initiatives

Prompted by the death of Tyre Nichols, Twin Cities groups continue to gather for changes to policing locally, in Memphis and nationwide.

The Unity Community Mediation Team and the Police Community Relations Council held a conference Monday to discuss actions Minneapolis leaders are taking to connect with Memphis leaders at this time.

PCRC Co-Chair Ian Bethel also told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kelsey Christensen that locally, the groups are working to avoid riots and hold police accountable in an effort called “Operation Memphis.”

“We have direct communication with the Minneapolis Police Department, and we are not only communicating, but we are sharing if there are any trouble spots,” Bethel said, adding, “We’re generally just talking to the community.”

Sunday, people walked the streets and stood outside Gov. Tim Walz’s home to call for an end to police brutality.

Twin Cities groups gathered Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 to discuss their local and national efforts following the death of Tyre Nichols. (KSTP)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon described community members’ calls as similar to national sentiments following the murder of George Floyd less than three years ago in Minneapolis.

