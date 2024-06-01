Twin Cities Female Firefighter Fitness expo advocates for women firefighters

Whether you’re a man or a woman — when you’re fighting fire… None of that matters. However, getting the job done is extremely physically taxing.

That’s that’s why a group called Twin Cities Female Firefighter Fitness will now be regularly hosting expos and training for women interested in becoming a firefighter.

St. Paul firefighter Sarah Reasoner says women are about 50 percent less likely than men to pass the physical test so they must rise to meet those standards.

Recruits have under seven minutes to complete a handful of physically demanding tasks, including dragging a 175-pound dummy and climbing five flights of stairs with a heavy hose bundle — and don’t forget the extra 60 to 80 pounds of gear while doing it.

