Twin Cities families enjoy long-awaited snowy Saturday

Many in the Twin Cities spent Saturday outside, taking the first major snowfall in more than a month.

It was finally a day for snow blowers and shredding down snow-covered hills.

For the kids sliding around Sledding Hill in Minneapolis, the feeling of waking up inside a snow globe was starting to feel like a distant memory.

“At first, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, should I go outside, or should I stay inside?’ It looks so cold,” said 6-year-old sledder Sierra Tryon.

Plans to hit Sledding Hill were enticing enough to get her outside.

“I remember when I was smaller, we’d go sledding a lot more often in winter,” said Ben Galaitsis. “But last winter was like, winter forgot to come.”

Galaitsis was putting his Christmas present to the test on the hill for the first time.

“It’s really good, especially with the new sled,” he said.

The snow stopped falling around midday as the sledding continued to the sounds of snow blowers and plow trucks nearby.

“I want to say to the clouds up there, ‘Make sure you remember to come this year,'” Galaitsis said.