Twin Cities Auto Show expects more visitors amid tariff uncertainty

The Twin Cities Auto Show is kicking off Friday, showcasing thousands of cars at the Minneapolis Convention Center, where organizers expect more people will come looking to buy.

As uncertainty remains amid a 25% tariff on foreign auto imports, Scott Lambert of the Twin Cities Auto Show says he expects visitors to be more likely to make purchases while the old price on cars is still available.

“We don’t know what the impact of the tariff is going to be, but we do know it’s going to have some kind of impact on pricing,” Lambert told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “So now is the time the dealers buy their vehicles. They’ve probably got 100 days of inventory on their lots, so their old pricing is available right now.”

While many tariffs have been paused for 90 days, the 25% tariff on car imports was not included in the month’s long break.

It’s not all doom and gloom at the auto show, however.

Lambert says the event will feature lots of fun for car fans of all ages, including “Cars vs. Crime”, which features vehicles from a variety of shows and movies, and Camp Jeep, a free indoor obstacle course visitors can ride in.

The auto show will run from April 11 until April 13, where it will take a break before resuming on April 16 and ending on April 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $17, or $13 online and $10 for select dates. Additional details on the show can be found HERE.