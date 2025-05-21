Turkish U of M student Doğukan Günaydın released from ICE custody

Judge orders release of Turkish U of M student Doğukan Günaydın from ICE custody

A Turkish graduate student at the University of Minnesota who was arrested after his visa was revoked without notice is now free from federal custody.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Doğukan Günaydın at his off-campus residence on March 27, and he had remained in custody at the Sherburne County Jail as he waited for his legal case to proceed.

Judge Jeffrey Bryan on Wednesday ruled that Günaydın’s continued detention violated his Fifth Amendment right to due process and ordered his immediate release.

Günaydın walked out of the Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. He led a brief news conference by saying he hadn’t seen the sunshine in eight weeks and looked forward to being back with his dog.

“First of all, I am relieved to be released, but I am deeply troubled and harmed by this clear violation of my constitutional right for due process,” he said. “It took 56 days to undo something that should not have happened in the first place.”

He also issued a message for other international students who were facing similar circumstances under the Trump administration.

“While there might be some who want to scare us by abusing the power of their office, there are many more who welcome us and fight alongside us to defend our rights,” Günaydın said. “My only hope is that no one, including those who did this to me, suffers such injustice.”

Hannah Brown, Günaydın’s attorney, applauded the judge’s ruling, which she called “a very clear order that the Department of Homeland Security violated Mr. Günaydın’s due process rights.”

“Doğukan’s release today is evidence of the importance of the right to the petition for a writ of habeas corpus. It’s a really crucial check on the executive,” Brown said. “We’re pleased that the judiciary was able to secure Mr. Günaydın’s release today after eight weeks of unlawful detention.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it revoked Günaydın’s student visa because of a 2023 DWI conviction. U.S. attorneys wanted him to be detained until his case was adjudicated, arguing the misdemeanor made him a threat to public safety.

In court, Brown argued that Günaydın does not present any danger or flight risk, and he has since completed the terms of his probation.

Federal officials had also sought to remove Günaydın from the country. The judge presiding over Günaydın’s civil case blocked the government from deporting him or otherwise removing him from Minnesota.

An immigration judge also sided with Günaydın, finding that his “drunk driving arrest was an isolated incident” that was not grounds for removal. On April 30, the immigration judge dismissed a charge of removability and terminated his removal proceedings, according to the order filed on Wednesday.

While Günaydın is no longer in custody, his legal saga is not over. Brown says he still has a pending case in immigration court, but no future hearings are on the calendar.

Last week, a different judge ordered the release of Aditya Harsono, a Marshall hospital employee from Indonesia who was also arrested by ICE after his student visa was revoked.

The judge in that case ruled that Harsono’s arrest amounted to “viewpoint discrimination” because he had protested the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright and had expressed support for Palestine on social media.