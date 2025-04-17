Tuition for Minnesota State colleges, universities could spike 18% in next 2 years

MN State tuition hikes

If you or your child goes to a Minnesota State college or university, there’s a good chance it’s going to become more expensive.

We’re talking about tuition, and while nothing is set in stone, it could increase as much as 18% over the next two years.

The price hikes would impact the Minnesota State system, which makes up more than 30 colleges and universities. System leaders say state support is a leading factor for the expected hikes and say what’s been proposed so far isn’t enough to leave tuition where it’s at.

“We know that Minnesota is facing a budget shortfall as a state, and that isn’t just for this current legislative biennium; it goes into the next one as well. And so they just won’t have the resources for us,” Scott Olson, chancellor for Minnesota State, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“We may have to increase tuition more than we have been used to over the past decade,” Olson said.

Outlined in a summary shared this week with the Minnesota State Board of Trustees — which will eventually set tuition rates in June — the increases could be anywhere between 3.5 and 9% for each of the next two years.

Olson says they landed on those possible hikes after asking their colleges and universities what it would take for them to have a balanced budget going into the next couple of years.

For perspective, the average tuition at a Minnesota State college is $6,189 a year, and for university students it’s $10,034.

Also, since at least 2014, tuition hasn’t been raised more than 4% system-wide, but without state support, Olson says there are tough decisions ahead.