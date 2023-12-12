Tuesday meeting between lawmakers, Metro Transit to bring update on safety measures

By KSTP
A Metro Transit light rail train pulls out of the Franklin Avenue Blue Line stop in Minneapolis. (KSTP)

Metro Transit leaders are going before lawmakers on Tuesday to share an update on new safety measures after a rise in crime on the light rail.

There have been a handful of safety changes this year, with the most recent being the need for having a ticket to ride the train, which started this month. Now, Metro Transit is asking riders for proof of payment and citing them if they don’t.

They have also added private security, worked to hire more officers and considered adding turnstiles.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is learning more about how the changes are working so far. Data from the Met Council ahead of Tuesday’s presentation shows reports of crime have dropped by 33% from first to third quarter.

Other takeaways include:

  • Calls for service increasing, with most coming from Minneapolis
  • Officers calling for service more often
  • Out of the 171 budgeted olice officers, there are currently 109 officers who are full-time
  • In addition to full-time officers, there are 12 community service officers out of the 70 that are budgeted for.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Check back for updates.