TSB: Landing gear among pieces of aircraft that broke during Toronto crash

Canadian authorities have released new information in their crash investigation of a plane that left the Twin Cities and then crashed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport earlier this year.

In a video released by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) early Thursday morning, authorities said they examined different pieces of the aircraft, which rolled over when it crashed last month, injuring 18 people of the 80 passengers and crew members on board. Luckily, no one died.

The TSB said in its video that a simulator was used to create multiple approaches and landings, which allowed investigators to look at events that happened during the landing. Although the following events happened, authorities say they’re still working to figure out which order they happened.

During the simulations, authorities said they found the side-stay attached to the plane’s right main landing gear broke, the landing gear retracted, and the wing root fractured between the landing gear and the fuselage. In addition, the right wing detached from the fuselage, causing jet fuel to be released and then catch fire.

The latest report says the flight crew had to get out of the plane through an emergency hatch on the ceiling of the cockpit due to the cockpit’s door being jammed.

At some point after emergency response crews went into the fuselage, an explosion happened near the left-wing root, but authorities say they’re still looking into what caused the explosion.

In the video, the TSB says no pre-existing malfunctions that would be considered “obvious” have been found, and there weren’t any caution or warning messages for flight controls in the flight data recorder — however, that will be analyzed more.

TSB authorities say their continuing investigation will focus on the wing structure, certification of landing gear and wing structure, among other pieces, as well as landing techniques, training for pilots and flight attendants and hard landings, evacuation routes, cabin obstructions, emergency coordination and more.

Authorities add the investigation will still “take some time.”

A second video was released by the TSB, where Yoan Marier, the agency’s chair, said that “accidents and incidents rarely stem from a single cause” and that they’re “often the result of multiple, complex interconnected factors.”

Marier said the investigation has three phases: field, examination — the current phase — and the report, where it is reviewed before being publicly released. You can watch the full video by CLICKING HERE.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed by passengers seeking damages against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air. Delta has previously said it would offer a $30,000 payout to passengers of Endeavor Flight 4819, with “no strings attached” to compensate for the accident.

