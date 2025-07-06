TSA expects nearly 3 million people to travel across U.S. airports

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects 2.9 million people to travel across U.S. Airports, making it the highest passenger volume during the Fourth of July travel period.

The number of people travelling during the Fourth of July season is projected to set a new record, according to AAA.

It’s expected that 8% of those who travelled during Independence Day weekend will have caught a flight.

Still, despite the number of travelers taking off, many said they had nothing but an easy time traveling during the weekend.

“I traveled from here, Minnesota, to Accra, Ghana,” Sharon Brooks told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Smooth sailing I couldn’t tell it was the busiest season. I couldn’t tell.”

Except for one hiccup — a bag of Brooks’ went missing and for 10 days she had to go without it while in Ghana.

“I guess that’s part of the busy season, is that some bags can get lost.”

The TSA expects holiday travel to slow down by Monday as the workweek begins.