Trump, Vance holding rally in St. Cloud on Saturday

GOP Presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Vice Presidental nominee JD Vance will be in Minnesota on Saturday for a rally.

The event will be at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the program gets underway at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are available. People can register for up to two tickets per mobile number per event.

Trump was named the GOP Presidential nominee at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee last week where he also named Vance his running mate.

The GOP convention happened days after an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennslyvania.

RELATED: Trump holds first rally after assassination attempt with his new running mate, Vance, by his side