Trump to visit Minnesota on Friday ahead of state republican party’s state convention

Trump is flying in for the Minnesota Republican's Lincoln Reagan dinner in downtown St. Paul.

Former president Donald Trump is making a stop in the Twin Cities on Friday.

Ahead of that visit, Gov. Tim Walz is set to meet President Joe Biden’s campaign about his plans for the state.

Trump will fly to Minnesota for the state’s Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner after attending his youngest son’s graduation in West Palm Beach.

The dinner is expected to bring in about 1,400 people, going hand-in-hand with the republican party’s state convention. Tickets for the event start at $500 but do range up to $100,000 for a VIP table. That money will go to the Minnesota Republican Party.

Experts are split on whether Minnesota really will be competitive come November, given its history and the strong Democratic party in the state.

According to the latest KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll, Biden leads Trump 44% to 42%, but David Hann, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said there’s “great dissatisfaction with President Biden” in the state.

Earlier this week, Trump told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he plans to focus on economic issues during Friday’s speech.

RELATED: In one-on-one interview, Trump says his campaign has ‘really good shot at Minnesota’ in 2024

Data shows Minnesota’s inflation rate is among the top 20 in the country.

“We think we have a really good shot at Minnesota. We have great friendships up there. We’ve done a lot for industry. We’ve done a lot for everything in Minnesota, worked hard on Minnesota. Tom Emmer is very much involved,” said Trump in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political reporter Tom Hauser.

Friday’s dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Walz is expected to speak ahead of the event, as well as Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith, during a Biden-Harris campaign event.

RELATED CONTENT: