Trooper charged for crash that resulted in teen’s death pleads not guilty, trial scheduled

A Minnesota State Trooper charged with second-degree manslaughter and five counts of criminal vehicular operation pleaded not guilty to all charges in a hearing early Thursday morning.

Shane Roper, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, five counts of criminal vehicular operation, one count of reckless driving and one count of careless driving for the death of Olivia Flores, who died following a crash in Rochester earlier this year.

During Thursday’s hearing in Olmsted County Court, records show Roper waived an omnibus hearing, and demanded a jury trial, which is currently scheduled to start on March 31, 2025. However, a settlement conference has also been scheduled for Nov. 21 of this year.

Judge Christa Daily set his bail on Thursday at $0 with conditions and $100,000 without them.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Roper was initially charged in early July. However, Thursday’s hearing was his first for this case. He has been on paid investigative leave since the crash, which happened on May 18 at the intersection of Apache Mall Dr. and 12th St. SW.

Internal documents from the Minnesota State Patrol show Roper has a history of being involved with crashes during his eight years with the agency. Records show he was written up after each incident, and all together, has faced only one day of suspension.

Carlos and Stephanie Flores, Olivia’s parents, say they’re now looking for justice beyond her death after learning about his driving record.

“I had prepared myself to forgive this person initially, but when we found out the information, that breaks your foundation for forgiveness,” said Carlos in an interview with KAAL-TV, a sister station of KSTP.

“I want accountability. Somebody needs to take responsibility, beyond Roper, for the four previous incidents of the same issue, but nothing was done,” said Stephanie during that same interview.