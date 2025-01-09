Travelers discuss the impact of the California wildfires

Some Minnesotans have been impacted by the California wildfires.

“I came out here to just get a taste for the golden age of Hollywood,” said Kari Renstrom, from Mora, Minnesota.



Renstrom is in Los Angeles on vacation with her aunt.



“This is kind of a bucket list trip for me,” she added.



She says one of the fires is just more than a mile from where they are staying.



“It was definitely hard to sleep because you didn’t know what was going to happen during the night because these fires are just popping up so quick,” Renstrom said.



In fact, many of the evacuees from these devastating fires are staying at her hotel.



“A lady I rode the elevator with her house literally just burned down the day before in Malibu and she’s going to be at this hotel indefinitely,” Renstrom said.



These fires forced her to miss out on a dinner reservation and a studio tour, but she stresses it’s important to put things into perspective.

“In a few days, I’ll be flying home to my house, to my belongings, my family, my dog, and these people aren’t going to have that,” Renstrom said.

Meg and Pat Cain came from LA to Minnesota on Thursday.



“Our son was like, “Are you sure you want to come?’ and you just have to have faith that things are going to be okay,” said Meg Cain, who lives in California but is visiting family in Minnesota.



The Cains say it’s not easy to forget about what’s happening back home.



“Lived in California all our lives, this is the worst natural disaster that we’ve seen,” said Pat Cain.

They believe their home is safe and even left a key with neighbors in case someone they know is evacuated.

“It’s going to have to do an awful lot of burning to get to us,” Pat Cain said.

For anyone flying to Los Angeles, LAX says on its website that it is operating normally.