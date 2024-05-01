Transmission line outage causes thousands of Xcel customers to be without power

Xcel Energy says its crews are investigating an outage that has caused more than 6,000 customers to be without power on Wednesday.

According to a company spokesperson, the line is located west of the Twin Cities metro, near Waverly, Montrose and Delano. The outage began around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

As of this publishing, no word on what caused the outage.

The spokesperson says crews are working to safely restore power, but no time was provided as to when customers should expect the lights to go back on. CLICK HERE to see an outage map.

Watertown Mayer Public Schools dismissed students at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, citing the outage and inability to serve lunch. In addition, district officials posted on their website that all afterschool activities have been canceled for the day, however, afternoon preschool and after school childcare will continue as normal.

If you’re without power, CLICK HERE to report an outage.