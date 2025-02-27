Traffic stop of stolen vehicle in Minneapolis leads to officers finding 7-month old exposed to narcotics

A traffic stop in Minneapolis led officers to find a baby exposed to narcotics.

The 7-month-old boy is okay and in a safe place, but this all started after officers spotted a stolen U-Haul earlier this month.

“As I was on my way downtown I found a stolen U-Haul driving that was a couple cars in front of me,” said Officer Allie Simonett, with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The technology in her squad car alerted her to the stolen U-Haul near East Hennepin and 25th Avenue with a woman and her boyfriend inside.

“As we went to take them out of the vehicle, we noticed there was an infant child in the middle of the U-Haul,” Officer Simonett said.

Officers found a 7-month-old baby boy in a car seat without straps, dirty diapers everywhere, and narcotics within reach.

“There was tin foil with burnt residue all over, paraphernalia within reach of the little baby,” Officer Simonett said.

As a precaution, medics took the baby to HCMC. When he arrived, MPD says he became unresponsive.

“They were able to finally get the baby in stable condition,” Officer Simonett said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is fed up with incidents involving drugs and kids.

“Far too often, they’re responding to situations that are just not normal for people to see over and over and over again,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Just last month, a Minneapolis woman, Anghel Brown, was charged after 3 of her kids were exposed to fentanyl. The criminal complaint says her twin babies were fed from bottles that tested positive for the drug.

“In that case, those two toddlers were literally much closer to death,” Chief O’Hara said.

Police learned the couple and baby, in this latest case, had been living in the U-Haul for the last month.

Officer Simonett says this is a reminder of why she does this job.

“It really hits close to home it’s hard to see a child going through something they didn’t choose to be put in,” Officer Simonett said.

The mother and her boyfriend were booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Chief O’Hara says this technology to detect stolen vehicles or drivers with felony-related offenses was implemented in squad cars last year.