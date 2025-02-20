Traffic safety cameras coming to Minneapolis as city welcomes additional feedback on locations

Some intersections around Minneapolis will soon have cameras to try and prevent speeding, and now the city wants help choosing which ones.



It’s part of the Traffic Camera Pilot Program and the city’s Vision Zero initiative to improve safety on the roads.

So far, the city has identified 51 potential intersections for these cameras, and they are part of a larger effort to address traffic safety.

“Those were selected primarily by looking at our recent injury crash trends,” said Ethan Fawley, Vision Zero program coordinator.



Back in 2007, the Supreme Court said the city didn’t have the authority to have red light cameras but this program is crafted differently. Cameras can only take pictures of the vehicle’s back license plate. If you’re caught speeding, first-time citations will be a warning and the next will cost $40.



“Last year, nearly 80% of our fatal crashes in Minneapolis involved clear speeding, so that’s our number one traffic safety challenge,” Fawley said.

Fawley says any revenue generated from citations must be spent on traffic safety improvements. But what if someone else driving your car is speeding?



“Under the state law, if you provide a sworn statement that you were not driving at the time of the violation, then you will not be liable for the citation,” Fawley said.



The program will start with five cameras at intersections across the city and can expand to up to 42.

“This is a very busy intersection, there’s a lot of cars and tons of pedestrians,” said Michele Swanson, owner of Lucky Cats Records at Lyndale and 26th, one of the proposed locations for the cameras.

Swanson welcomes the idea of traffic safety cameras at that intersection.

“I think anything to help with safety at this intersection would be helpful,” Swanson said.

This pilot will run until 2029 and could expand to red light cameras.

There is an open house coming up next week where you can voice your opinion on the locations. The in-person open house is Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Minneapolis Central Library, Doty Room.

For more information on the proposed locations, click here.